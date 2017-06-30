Canadian Shipper

CSCSC members elect new directors to the Board

Bracebridge, ON — At their June 27 annual general meeting, members of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council elected six new directors, creating a 24-member board.

New directors are Rajbir Bhatti, Patrick Bohan, Elkafi Hassini, Steve Hogg, Tamer Metwalli and Mark Topping. Rick Cleveland, Donald Connolly, Anna Loginova and Phil Patton also recently joined the board as new representatives of the CSCSC’s pillar associations.

Seven directors left the board, most after having served for several terms.

Current board members are:

Dan Beer

  

Past President

  

 

Canadian Material Handling Distribution Society

  

Richmond, B.C.
Rajbir Bhatti Assistant Professor, Supply Chain Management Mount Royal University, Bissett School of Business Calgary, Alta.
Patrick Bohan Director, Supply Chain Solutions Halifax Port Authority Halifax, N.S.
Don Borsk (Past Chair) President Borsk Group Inc. Mississauga, Ont.
Steven Bryce (Vice Chair) Vice President, Supply Chain Reimer & Associates Newmarket, Ont.
Pat Campbell Executive Director Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council Bracebridge, Ont.
Rick Cleveland1 VP, Policy and Professional Development Supply Chain Management Association Toronto, Ont.
Donald Connolly2 Winnipeg, Man.
Linda Craig Senior Manager, End 2 End Processing Bank of Montreal Toronto, Ont.
Brent Ellis Chief Executive Officer Eastern Ontario Warehouse and Distribution Canada Inc. Brockville, Ont.
General Manager Omsk Carbon Canada Limited Prescott, Ont.
Elkafi Hassini Professor McMaster University Hamilton, Ont.
Steve Hogg Vice President, Logistics & Customs Fraser Direct Logistics London, Ont.
Jim Hudson (Vice Chair) President J Hudson Group Mississauga, Ont.
Professor and Program Coordinator, Bachelor of Commerce, Supply Chain Management & Management Studies Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, Business School Toronto, Ont.
Anna Loginova3 Office Manager Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association Toronto, Ont.
David McCormick (Chair) Guelph, Ont.
Tamer Metwalli Regional Manager, Driver Training & National Product Advocate – BT Lift Trucks & Driver Training Johnston Equipment Mississauga, Ont.
Richard Moore President and CEO Halifax Employers Association Halifax, N.S.
Phil Patton4 President APICS Vancouver Chapter Vancouver, B.C.
Paul M. Pires Senior VP, eLearning Solutions OHSpros Inc. Toronto, Ont.
Tracey Raimondo Vice President, Logistics Normandin Transit Inc. Napierville, Que.
Sabah Sohail Founder and President LogisticsHires Search Consultants Inc. Mississauga, Ont.
Sarah Stata Director, Supply Chain, Oil & Gas and Power Divisions Sherritt International Calgary, Alta.
Mark Topping Director, Procurement Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission St. Albert, Alta.

 

