CSCSC members elect new directors to the Board

Bracebridge, ON — At their June 27 annual general meeting, members of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council elected six new directors, creating a 24-member board.
New directors are Rajbir Bhatti, Patrick Bohan, Elkafi Hassini, Steve Hogg, Tamer Metwalli and Mark Topping. Rick Cleveland, Donald Connolly, Anna Loginova and Phil Patton also recently joined the board as new representatives of the CSCSC’s pillar associations.
Seven directors left the board, most after having served for several terms.
|Current board members are:
Dan Beer
Past President
Canadian Material Handling Distribution Society
Richmond, B.C.
|Rajbir Bhatti
|Assistant Professor, Supply Chain Management
|Mount Royal University, Bissett School of Business
|Calgary, Alta.
|Patrick Bohan
|Director, Supply Chain Solutions
|Halifax Port Authority
|Halifax, N.S.
|Don Borsk (Past Chair)
|President
|Borsk Group Inc.
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Steven Bryce (Vice Chair)
|Vice President, Supply Chain
|Reimer & Associates
|Newmarket, Ont.
|Pat Campbell
|Executive Director
|Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council
|Bracebridge, Ont.
|Rick Cleveland1
|VP, Policy and Professional Development
|Supply Chain Management Association
|Toronto, Ont.
|Donald Connolly2
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Linda Craig
|Senior Manager, End 2 End Processing
|Bank of Montreal
|Toronto, Ont.
|Brent Ellis
|Chief Executive Officer
|Eastern Ontario Warehouse and Distribution Canada Inc.
|Brockville, Ont.
|General Manager
|Omsk Carbon Canada Limited
|Prescott, Ont.
|Elkafi Hassini
|Professor
|McMaster University
|Hamilton, Ont.
|Steve Hogg
|Vice President, Logistics & Customs
|Fraser Direct Logistics
|London, Ont.
|Jim Hudson (Vice Chair)
|President
|J Hudson Group
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Professor and Program Coordinator, Bachelor of Commerce, Supply Chain Management & Management Studies
|Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, Business School
|Toronto, Ont.
|Anna Loginova3
|Office Manager
|Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association
|Toronto, Ont.
|David McCormick (Chair)
|Guelph, Ont.
|Tamer Metwalli
|Regional Manager, Driver Training & National Product Advocate – BT Lift Trucks & Driver Training
|Johnston Equipment
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Richard Moore
|President and CEO
|Halifax Employers Association
|Halifax, N.S.
|Phil Patton4
|President
|APICS Vancouver Chapter
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Paul M. Pires
|Senior VP, eLearning Solutions
|OHSpros Inc.
|Toronto, Ont.
|Tracey Raimondo
|Vice President, Logistics
|Normandin Transit Inc.
|Napierville, Que.
|Sabah Sohail
|Founder and President
|LogisticsHires Search Consultants Inc.
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Sarah Stata
|Director, Supply Chain, Oil & Gas and Power Divisions
|Sherritt International
|Calgary, Alta.
|Mark Topping
|Director, Procurement
|Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission
|St. Albert, Alta.
