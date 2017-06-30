CSCSC members elect new directors to the Board

Bracebridge, ON — At their June 27 annual general meeting, members of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council elected six new directors, creating a 24-member board.

New directors are Rajbir Bhatti, Patrick Bohan, Elkafi Hassini, Steve Hogg, Tamer Metwalli and Mark Topping. Rick Cleveland, Donald Connolly, Anna Loginova and Phil Patton also recently joined the board as new representatives of the CSCSC’s pillar associations.

Seven directors left the board, most after having served for several terms.