CSCMP Toronto to host E-Commerce roundtable

Toronto, ON – The Toronto chapter of the CSCMP will be hosting a roundtable event, featuring a keynote address from the former head of North America Logistics Real Estate for Amazon. The event, entitled, “E-Commerce & Fulfillment Forum,” will take place at the Mississauga Convention Centre, May 31, from 7:30 to 11:30 am.

Ben Conwell, Senior Managing Director and Practice Leader E-Commerce and Electronic Specialty Practice Group, will discuss “The Amazon Effect,” recent moves, along with online customers and the effects of retail experience, considering the supply chain and last mile distribution in the diverse Toronto marketplace.

Event Schedule

7:30-8:30 AM Hot Breakfast & Networking

8:30-10:30 AM E-Commerce and Fulfillment Strategy Presentations

10:30-10:45 AM Coffee Break

10:45-11:30 AM Panel Discussion / Q&A

