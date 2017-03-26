Crowley signs deal for Puerto Rico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Crowley Maritime Corporation has signed a multi-year stevedoring and terminal services agreement with Penn Terminals in Eddystone, Pa., to accommodate the company’s weekly Northeast container shipping service to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Crowley, which has served the Northeast market from Petty Island in Pennsauken, N.J., continuously since 1983, will begin service from Penn Terminals Jan. 1, 2018.

“We are very pleased to find a new home for our operations at Penn Terminal,” said John Hourihan, Crowley senior vice president and general manager, Puerto Rico services. “The Penn Terminal management team has been very accommodating and understanding of our needs. We look forward to a long-term, mutually-beneficial relationship.”

“Penn Terminals is honoured to be Crowley’s chosen service provider on the Delaware River come January 2018,” said John Brennan, president and CEO of Penn Terminals. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to help support Crowley’s growth and development over the coming years.”

With Crowley’s lease at Petty Island expiring at the end of this year, and the company transitioning to a lift-on/lift-off (Lo/Lo) operation in its Puerto Rico service, Hourihan said the time was right to make the move.

“Executing this long-term agreement is another demonstration of our commitment to the Puerto Rico market, the Jones Act and our many loyal and dedicated customers who will continue to benefit from our weekly service out of the Northeast,” said Hourihan.

“Our service in this region of the country is an important part of our portfolio of supply chain solutions for our customers. Moreover, our operation from Penn Terminals will complement our new Lo/Lo service out of Jacksonville, Fla., when it commences later this year with the arrival of the first of our two new LNG-powered ConRo (container – Roll On / Roll Off) ships.”

Penn Terminals is strategically located on the Delaware River six miles south of Philadelphia and 11 miles north of Wilmington, Delaware. The terminal is convenient to Interstate 95 and I-476 and 20 minutes from the NJ Turnpike. On-dock rail service is provided by Conrail, CSX and Norfolk Southern.

Crowley has served the Puerto Rico market since 1954, making it the longest serving Jones Act carrier in the trade. The company, with more than 250 Puerto Rico employees, offers more weekly sailings in the market than any other shipping line.