Crowley honoured as Alaska Safe Truck Fleet of the Year

Anchorage, Alaska — Crowley Fuels has been honoured with the ConocoPhillips/Alaska Trucking Association (ATA) “Alaska Safe Truck Fleet of the Year” award in the Line Haul Division (fleet size under 50 units) for continuing to perform at an elite level of safety.

ConocoPhillips/ATA presented the award to Crowley Vice President Laura Yellig during the ATA’s annual Safety Awards Banquet in late April in Anchorage.

To be considered for the “Alaska Safe Truck Fleet of the Year” award, the Crowley team was evaluated and ranked on several 2016 statistics, including the total number of miles driven, the company’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration CSA fleet scores, accident frequency and overall Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rate. Last year, drivers of the Crowley fleet of more than 100 vehicles, which includes 27 line haul trucks, drove almost 3 million miles while delivering more than 150 million gallons of petroleum products to communities across Alaska.

Since 2011, Crowley has made substantial investments in new equipment, maintenance and driver safety training, all of which have helped to achieve higher dependability, productivity and safety. Crowley’s new equipment includes tractors, local delivery trucks and trailers.

“Crowley is committed to safely serving the fuel needs of Alaska, as demonstrated by our continued investment in the right equipment, facilities and, most importantly, our employees,” said Yellig. “Our highway staff earned the honor by doing their best every single day, often in incredibly challenging conditions.”

“We are grateful to our dispatchers, drivers, mechanics and support staff for building a business deserving of this recognition – built on the countless activities, decisions and commitments that they make daily,” said Jasper Hall, director, highway fuel distribution. “Our team is committed to enhancing the lives of Alaskans with safe, reliable fuel delivery service and it is nice to know that their efforts are appreciated by the industry.”