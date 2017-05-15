CP, Teamsters reach tentative, five-year agreement

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED) announced they have reached a tentative five-year agreement.

“We have been working collaboratively and proactively with the TCRC-MWED leadership on a deal that makes sense for both sides and provides stability over the long-term,” said CP’s President and CEO Keith Creel. “CP has worked hard, and will continue to work hard, to achieve long-term, innovative agreements with its unions that provide the framework for continued success for the company and its valued employees.”

Details of the agreement will be presented to the TCRC-MWED for ratification by the union’s leadership. TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,000 workers at CP.