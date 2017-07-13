CP donates $50,000 to Canadian Red Cross in support of fire relief in B.C.

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific announced it will make a $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross – and match all employee donations – to support fire relief efforts in British Columbia.

“CP is proud to support the Red Cross and the important work they do during times of disaster,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I encourage our CP family, if they can, to give generously to this relief effort to support the affected communities in B.C. where many of our employees live and work.”

CP is working closely with customers to move products at no cost into the area to support displaced families, and additional CP Police officers have been deployed to the area to assist first responders. CP continues to monitor the situation and is prepared to release more resources to support relief efforts.

CP has operated in the province of B.C. for more than 136 years, since the building of the Canadian Pacific Railway began in 1881 and completed with the driving of the last spike at Craigellachie, B.C., in 1885. Today, CP employs more than 1,800 people in the province.

To support the ongoing efforts, CP is matching all employee donations to the Canadian Red Cross made through CP’s Giving Engine campaign B.C. Fire Relief.