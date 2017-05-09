CP and Canadian Tire deploy NA’s first 60-foot intermodal container

Toronto – Canadian Pacific and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited recently announced the deployment of North America’s first 60-foot intermodal container for use by the retailer.

The 60-foot container, which was developed by Canadian Tire team in close collaboration with CP, will serve as an intermodal solution to increase productivity and efficiency. The increased size – an additional seven feet from the current 53-foot containers – allows Canadian Tire and CP to transport more products to increase the volume of products shipped in each container, while reducing transportation costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Canadian Tire has one of the largest transportation networks in the country, moving more than 100,000 different types of products to 500 stores from coast-to-coast. Our supply chain infrastructure is one of the most modern in Canada, capable of supporting growth and efficiently managing the increasing number of products we transport,” said Neil McKenna, Vice-President, Transportation, Canadian Tire. This new configuration will enable us to increase the volume shipped in each container by 13% which ultimately allows us to carry more goods per trip, resulting in an improvement in service to our stores and our customers.”

CP has collaborated with Canadian Tire on innovative projects before, including the introduction of the first 53-foot intermodal container in 1994.

“At CP, we are constantly looking for ways to do our business better, safer and more efficiently in order to serve our customers and the nation’s economy,” said Jonathan Wahba, CP’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Intermodal and Grain. “In Canadian Tire we have found an innovative partner that shares our passion for customer service, sustainable transportation and safety.”

CP has been testing the 60-foot configuration for several months through a variety of ways, including using a prototype on existing 53-foot containers to mimic the new, longer container in transit.