Container truck drivers support BC NDP

SURREY, BC—At a joint general meeting of Unifor’s container truck drivers and the United Truckers’ Association (UTA), drivers voted to support the BC NDP in the 2017 provincial election.

“The BC Liberals have repeatedly dropped the ball managing Vancouver’s ports,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s BC Area Director.

More than 600 members of Unifor-Vancouver Container Truckers’ Association (VCTA) and the UTA were present at the Grand Taj Banquet Hall in Surrey on Sunday. BCNDP candidates Harry Bains, Gary Begg, Jagrup Brar, Bruce Ralston, Jinny Sims, Rachna Singh, and Aman Singh also attended to show their support for the drivers.

Container truckers shut down Port Metro Vancouver for nearly four weeks in March 2014 as a result of undercutting by trucking companies and long wait times at the port. Truckers went back to work after a Joint Action Plan was signed with the Port, the BC government, and the federal government.

Although the Plan was signed by the BC Liberals, Unifor says the provincial government has repeatedly balked at enforcing wage rates and ensuring fairness.

“Truck drivers have had enough of this government’s broken promises—it’s time for change,” said Paul Johal, President of Unifor-VCTA. “In this election we are urging members to vote NDP.”