CN’s JJ Ruest inducted into Maritime Hall of Fame

Montreal, QC — JJ Ruest, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer of CN, has been inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame.

“Transportation and logistics is a team sport and this honour recognizes CN’s collaboration with our outstanding maritime supply chain partners,” said Ruest. “CN has the best port connections in North America and our commitment to our customers is second to none. Working together and constantly innovating, we are able to move goods to market efficiently across the world.”

Ruest, who oversees CN’s efforts to grow the company’s business and strengthen its relationships with supply chain partners, was inducted during a gala Wednesday night in New York City.

The International Maritime Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 by the Maritime Association Port of New York and New Jersey to recognize maritime visionaries, who through excellence in their company, organization, or services, best exemplify the qualities of futuristic thinking that will guide the maritime industry in the 21st Century.

Other inductees were Harley V. Franco, chairman and chief executive officer, Harley Marine Services; Angeliki N. Frangou, chairman and chief executive officer, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.; James C. McKenna, president and chief executive officer, Pacific Maritime Association; and Madeleine Paquin, president and chief executive officer, Logistec Corporation.