CN, union sign tentative agreement, avoid strike

Montreal, QC — CN and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference reached a tentative agreement to renew the labour contract for approximately 3,000 CN conductors and yard operations employees in Canada.

Details of the agreement are being withheld pending ratification by TCRC members, a process expected to take approximately 60 days.

Mike Cory, CN executive vice-president and chief operating officer, said: “CN is very pleased to have reached this settlement with TCRC-CTY without a service disruption. This new agreement reinforces CN’s commitment to working together with our employees and their representatives to address workplace issues in a mutually beneficial manner.”

“We would like to thank our members for their patience and incredible support throughout these difficult negotiations,” said Roland Hackl, vice president of the TCRC and lead negotiator for the union.