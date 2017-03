CN and TFI International renew partnership agreement

MONTREAL, Que.–CN and TFI International, Inc. (formerly TransForce Inc.) have renewed their collaboration to grow domestic intermodal business in markets across Canada.

The renewed long-term partnership aligns Canada’s largest railroad, with its transcontinental rail network that reaches the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf coasts, and Canada’s largest trucking company and logistics leader, with a range of services, including truckload, less-than-truckload and package and courier.

“Over the last five years, TFI International has grown its operating divisions’ presence in the domestic intermodal market and its companies have a combined 100 years of collaboration with CN,” said JJ Ruest, CN executive vice-president and chief marketing officer.

“We believe our expanding partnership will help both our organizations provide more consistent, reliable service for our shared and growing customer base.”

Said Alain B├ędard, TFI International Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We are very pleased to have this productive partnership in place with a superior supply chain partner which will ensure best-in-class service for our valued customers. This agreement is in line with TFI’s stated objective to grow its intermodal presence in Canada.”