CN supports fire relief efforts in BC

Montreal, QC — CN announced it will make a donation of C$25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of relief efforts to aid victims of the fires in British Columbia.

“The devastating impact of the wildfires in British Columbia saddens us all,” said Doug Ryhorchuk, CN’s Vice-President of the Western Region. “We want to help relief efforts and we are encouraging our employees to support their colleagues, customers and neighbours in British Columbia. We hope our donation to the Red Cross will encourage others to support those in need.”

CN is encouraging employees to donate to the relief efforts through the CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund.