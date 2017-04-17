CN recognizes customers for sustainability

MONTREAL, Que. — CN recognized 32 of its customers for their sustainability practices that are aligned with the objectives of the CN EcoConnexions program.

The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program selects companies that pledge to work to reduce their carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency – a central focus of CN’s sustainability objectives.

The 32 partners under CN’s recognition program are: Alcoa Corporation, Atlantic Container Line, Bunge North America, Bonduelle Canada, Canfor, Cenovus Energy Inc., CMA CGM (America) LLC, COSCO Shipping Lines (North America), Domtar Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fairmount Santrol, Ford Motor Company, Hapag-Lloyd, Kruger Products LP, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Loblaws Inc., Maersk Line, MOL, Mondelēz International, NYK Line, OOCL, PepsiCo Canada, Resolute Forest Products, Teck, Tembec, Tenaris, UPS, Verso Corporation, Walmart Canada, West Fraser, Weyerhaeuser, and Yang Ming.

“CN is proud to partner with these companies and congratulates each of them on their sustainability efforts,” said JJ Ruest, CN executive vice-president and chief marketing officer. “CN in partnership with Tree Canada will plant 100,000 trees in the spring in recognition of its customers’ commitment to sustainable business practices.”