CN recognized for excellence in aboriginal relations

MONTREAL, Que.–CN has been recognized for excellence in Aboriginal Relations by the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, receiving the Alberta Business Award of Distinction in the Indigenous Relations – Best Practices category.

“We are very pleased and honoured to be recognized with this award,” said Mélanie Allaire, lead of the Aboriginal Affairs team at CN.

“This award is a clear recognition of CN’s commitment to Aboriginal Relations and our Aboriginal Vision adopted in 2013. CN remains committed to proactively developing respectful and mutually-beneficial relationships with all Aboriginal people across Alberta and Canada.”

CN operates within or adjacent to nearly 200 different reserve lands of more than 110 First Nations and some Métis territories, in 8 provinces. The company received the award Friday at the chamber’s annual awards event in Edmonton.