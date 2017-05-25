CN makes Forbes list of top transportation companies

Montreal, QC – Canadian National Railway earned a place as one of the world’s 25 biggest transportation companies, according to Forbes magazine’s Global 2000, an annual ranking of the world’s largest, most powerful public companies, based on equally-weighted measures of revenue, profits, assets and market value.

CN ranked 12th on the list of transportation companies, which included 10 airlines from 5 countries, 9 railroads from 6 countries and 3 couriers.

United Parcel Service, which boasted a record $61 billion in annual revenues last year topped the list with Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad Union Pacific taking the No. 2 spot after it pulled in nearly $20 billion in annual sales and an over $4.2 billion profit. At No. 3 is Delta Airlines, the largest airline in the United States with nearly $10 billion in annual revenues and a fleet of 832 planes that account for nearly 50 billion passenger miles flown annually. Rounding out the top-5 for transportation are FedEx and Germany’s national carrier Deutsche Post.

National champions include Tokyo-based East Japan Railway, which leads Asian transport companies at No. 6 on the list. Other transport giants in Asia include Central Japan Railway (No. 8), China Eastern Airlines, Chinese Southern Airlines, Japan Airlines and Daqin Railway. Denmark is led by Moller-Maersk, which is the only shipper to make the top-25. Spain’s Abertis (No. 22) is a conglomeration of road and transport assets as is Italy’s Atlantia (No. 18).