CMC supports solution for reducing Lake Ontario water levels

Ottawa, ON — The Chamber of Marine Commerce will continue to work closely with its shipowner members and The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation to support the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board’s June 19 decision to continue flow rates from the Moses-Saunders dam at 10,400 cubic metres per second. Following several days of continuous feedback, ship captains have consistently reported that they have been able to safely navigate and manage the currents from the increased outflow levels.

Ship operators are following additional robust mitigation measures put in place by the St. Lawrence Seaway, including reduced speed limits and the imposition of alternating one-way traffic in certain areas, to manage any incremental risk and ensure that vessels continue to safely deliver vital supplies for hundreds of industries in North America. A tug is also stationed at the Iroquois Lock for assistance if required.

“We have had positive feedback from ship captains thus far that water conditions are safe and manageable. Mariners will continue to regularly report back on conditions. Safety of ship crews and the public are the top priority,” said Bruce Burrows, President of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “We believe this compromise solution will provide relief for upstream waterfront property owners while still allowing commercial navigation to safely operate. The water outflow exceeds what was accomplished in 1993 when shipping was halted on an alternating “stop and go” basis.”