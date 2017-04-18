Clearpointt Logistics joins CAI

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–ClearPointt Logistics, LLC will be joining the CAI brand as CAI Intermodal, LLC, a CAI Logistics, LLC company. Though ClearPointt will operate as CAI Intermodal, it will be publicly referred to as CAI Logistics. This name change is the first step in CAI’s brand integration.

In 2015, CAI purchased ClearPointt, an established intermodal transportation company, to expand its logistics services. As CAI Logistics, the organization will continue to provide exceptional service and creative transportation solutions tailored to fit each customer’s specific requests and challenges.

Janet Papworth, CAI Logistics’ Executive Vice President, commented, “When we were approached by CAI in 2015, we were looking to expand our services, and we felt that CAI was a great cultural fit. CAI had the same vision for the future of logistics as we did, and the support they have provided thus far has been incredible.”

Papworth continued, “With its strength and depth, CAI has been a great benefactor and contributor to our ongoing growth. CAI has opened up the opportunity for us to reach new markets and provide our services on both domestic and global fronts. We look forward to continuing our tradition of maintaining strong relationships with our valued customers and vendors, while utilizing our newly-expanded base of intermodal resources and expertise.”

Together with CAI’s other subsidiaries, Hybrid Logistics and Challenger Overseas (both acquired by CAI in 2016), CAI Logistics offers intermodal, expanded highway, and international services.

When asked about his motivation behind expanding CAI and adding logistics services, CAI’s Chief Executive Officer, Victor Garcia, commented, “We created the CAI Logistics division to add breadth to our transportation capabilities and further establish CAI as a full-service provider.