CITT developing competency profile of Canadian logistics professionals

Toronto, ON — Working with third-party consultants and seeking input from every Canadian logistics professional, CITT is developing a competency profile that will standardize the profession across the country. All professionals are invited to give their input in the current phase of the research, available online here until July 21.

Once completed, the Canadian logistics professional competency profile will be an invaluable tool for individuals to assess themselves when planning for professional development and exploring the various career paths in industry. The profile will enable businesses to respond to ever-increasing organizational challenges, which demand new knowledge and skills from employees. And it will inform HR and management in advance their human capital strategies.

“The result of this project will be a de facto profile of the competencies of the modern Canadian logistics profession, and reflect professional excellence as defined by the entire industry – including, but not limited to, CITT” said Catherine Viglas, President and CEO of CITT. “CITT has revamped our CCLP (CITT-Certified Logistics Professional) program of study many times, but this time we stepped back to re-assess all the skills and abilities today’s logistics professionals should have.”

In addition to standardizing the profession across Canada, the competency profile will elevate it by clearly defining the aspects of a logistics professional’s work – the skills they need to be efficient, the knowledge they must possess and the different contexts and environments in which they work.

“We encourage every professional in industry to provide their input in this online part of the project, and to share it with their peers and colleagues.” Viglas continued. “The more input industry has in this process, the more robust and useful it will be to the entire sector.”

Those interested can take part until July 21.