CITT announces next CEO

Toronto, ON – Ginnie Venslovaitis, CCLP, Chair of CITT’s Board of Directors, announced that the succession planning committee has hired Pina Melchionna to be CITT’s next CEO. Ms. Melchionna will officially start on September 5th.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Pina into CITT” said Venslovaitis, “and I’m confident that her expertise and experience will help the organization continue as a thought leader serving industry and our membership.”

“We’re also lucky that Melchionna will be working in tandem with Catherine Viglas, our current CEO, for her first two months with CITT,” Venslovaitis added. “It’s an opportunity rarely afforded to incoming CEOs, and one that will make her even more successful in her new role.”

Before CITT, Melchionna was Executive Vice President at Concentra Bank, where she led the operations of Concentra Trust – its wholly owned subsidiary – and was responsible for the strategic delivery of trust and estate solutions as an integral part of wealth management. Prior to her work at Concentra, Melchionna worked at several other national financial institutions, and initially began her career as a lawyer in Ontario. She was also a professor at Humber College, Sheridan College and Seneca College.

Melchionna has a Juris Doctorate Law Degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a specialized Master of Business Administration in Financial Services from Dalhousie University. She completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program and was awarded the ICD.D designation in 2015. Melchionna is a member in good standing of both the Ontario and Saskatchewan Bar Associations and is also a member of the Professional Financial Planning Council and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.