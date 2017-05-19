CIFFA unveils new logo at 68th AGM

Toronto, ON — The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) is pleased to announce the launch of its new logo. The rebrand comes as the association looks forward to celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018.

Unveiled at CIFFA’s May 18 Annual General Meeting, the logo was officially presented to the CIFFA Board of Directors and members in attendance.

The “future facing” design replaces CIFFA’s hand-drawn logo with its recognizable serif lettering that was released to celebrate the association’s 50th anniversary in 1998.

With its edgy, linear look, the new CIFFA logo evokes motion and movement, and demonstrates the evolution of the association as it meets the innovations and challenges of the digital future head on.

“While proud of our 70-year history,” said President Gary Vince, “CIFFA members work in a rapidly changing world and our association is looking towards an exciting future. The new logo is about moving forward.”

Over the next year CIFFA will transition gradually to the new format, providing members with the appropriate logo to be placed on their websites and business cards.

In 2018, CIFFA will boast 70 years representing the international logistics sector, and will host an anniversary conference in Toronto in October 2018. CIFFA is partnering with two leading trade shows TIACA’ Air Cargo Forum and Multimodal Americas in what will be one of the largest and most significant transportation events in the world.

Themed “Global Supply Chains in a Digital Future: Innovation and Inspiration”, CIFFA’s conference event will welcome hundreds of global logistics service providers for the once in a lifetime learning and networking celebration.