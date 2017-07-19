Chubb launches practice focused on large transportation clients

Whitehouse Station, NJ — Chubb has launched a multi-line industry practice within its Major Accounts division, dedicated to providing insurance products and risk management solutions for best-in-class large risk transportation clients in the United States and Canada.

Chubb’s Transportation Industry practice provides a broad range of coverages and services to transportation companies with fleets in excess of 500 power units that are willing to utilize large retentions/deductibles. This includes truckers, bus operators, waste haulers, rental car companies, and airlines, as well as manufacturers and distributors with large vehicle fleets.

The formalization of this practice, with its experienced leadership and broad portfolio of product and service offerings, will help these types of organizations to take a more holistic approach in managing exposures that pose a significant threat to their businesses.

“Large transportation companies are becoming more susceptible to a range of risks, including extensive auto, technology, and supply chain liabilities, in addition to the regulatory and compliance exposures involved in the use of independent contractors,” said Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, North America Major Accounts. “This new practice reinforces Chubb’s commitment to ensuring that brokers and risk managers in this industry continue to have access to a range of core coverages, including primary and excess casualty, as well as more specialized coverages, such as environmental, surety and cyber.”

Leading the practice is David Brown, who has been appointed Executive Vice President, Transportation Industry Practice, Major Accounts Division. Brown will manage a team of dedicated underwriters with deep industry knowledge and insurance expertise across multiple lines of business. He will be based in New York and report to Matt Merna, Chief Operating Officer, North America Major Accounts Division.

“Chubb’s commitment to helping our clients manage their specific coverage needs, coupled with our disciplined approach to underwriting and use of industry-leading technologies, such as our web-based solution, Chubb Accelerator, used to assist clients in documenting coverage elections, enables us to provide the very best experience for customers and their brokers,” said Merna. “The formal establishment of this practice further supplements our commitment to expanding focus on industries that can benefit from more customized risk management solutions.”