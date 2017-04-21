Carrier Transicold names dealers of the year

ATHENS, Ga. – Carrier Transicold South of Lake City, Georgia, was named Dealer of the Year – North America, and Refrigeración Especializada para el Transporte de Occidente S.A. de C.V. (RETO) of Guadalajara, Mexico, was named Dealer of the Year – Latin America at the recent annual meeting of Carrier Transicold’s Truck/Trailer/Rail Americas dealers.

Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

In its 14 years as a Carrier Transicold dealer, Carrier Transicold South has won the Dealer of the Year recognition three times, most recently for 2014. Part of its success, according to its president, Bruce MacDonald, is a highly experienced and enthusiastic team that subscribes to the philosophy that “We don’t say ‘no’ to our customers.”

Located in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the Lake City operation serves customers in Georgia and parts of Tennessee. Carrier Transicold South also has facilities in Alabama and Louisiana.

“Carrier Transicold South is fully committed to excellence in their customer sales and service support processes,” said Tom Spencer, dealer network manager, Carrier Transicold. “Their focus on the customer has resulted in strong growth of their customer base, leading to yet another winning performance.”

In addition to Dealer of the Year, Carrier Transicold South earned a NextLevel2 Platinum Award, which is a prerequisite for Dealer of the Year recognition. NextLevel2 Platinum is awarded for achievements in customer satisfaction, business investment, service proficiency, sales performance and growth.

For RETO, this is its second Dealer of the Year award, having achieved it previously for 2009. “RETO’s growth is inspiring,” said Jesús Estrada, region director for Mexico and Latin America, Carrier Transicold.

“Its sales last year set a record for all of the Latin America operations. They have created an outstanding service culture, capable of delivering extraordinary experiences that build brand loyalty with every customer encounter.”

Led by General Manager Rubén Almaráz, RETO also received a Next Level2 Perfect Score award, which recognizes the top scores in key business areas.

Sunbelt Transport Refrigeration of Tampa, Florida, was recognized with the prestigious Extra Mile award for outstanding customer service.

Individual awards were also presented to: David Cervini, Carrier Transicold South of St. Rose, Louisiana, Dealer Parts Manager of the Year; Shane Tippie of Carrier Transicold of Utah in Salt Lake City, Dealer Service Manager of the Year and Todd Sondag of Interstate Power Systems in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dealer Sales Manager of the Year.

A total of 54 dealerships and three individuals were recognized with 87 awards for 2016 performance, business development and personal achievement.

The annual dealer meeting was attended by Carrier Transicold employees and dealer representatives from the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, with guests from Carrier Transicold operations in Brazil and the Netherlands.