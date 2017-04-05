Carmichael International expands Customs brokerage network to Detroit

Los Angeles, Calif. – Carmichael International Service, one of North America’s largest Customs brokerage and trade compliance specialists, has announced it is expanding into Detroit, Michigan with a new full-service office.

Detroit marks the company’s thirteenth location in the United States of America and will give Carmichael a physical presence on the Northern U.S. border. Detroit was chosen in part for its strategic position among many of the country’s key automotive manufacturers and for being the city with the highest percentage of cargo moving between the U.S. and Canada.

The newly opened office will also run multiple weekday and weekend shifts to meet customer’s unique needs for round-the-clock shipments in the region.

“We are very excited about the opening of our Detroit office,” said Todd Boice, President of Carmichael International Service. “This move realizes our vision of offering our customers who conduct business between the U.S. and Canada, a comprehensive brokerage solution in North America.”

In the U.S., Carmichael operates in thirteen locations – including the recent office opening in Charlotte, NC.

In addition, Carmichael offers services in Canada through a partnership with Kintetsu World Express (KWE) and Mexico via a partnership with Carmi Logistics. Each of its offices provides a full range of services, including customs brokerage, compliance management, duty drawback, and customs bond management.