Cargojet successfully recertifies ISO 9001 Quality Accreditation

Mississauga, ON — Cargojet announced the successful recertification of its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard Accreditation, for the seventeenth consecutive year.

Cargojet is the only air cargo carrier in Canada with this accreditation.

“This accreditation reinforces the continuity of the value added, safe, on time and reliable service Cargojet provides to its customers on a daily basis. It includes a review of an organization’s documented quality management system and ongoing audits of our facilities to ensure the quality management systems have been implemented and are effective,” said Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, President and CEO. “We have once again earned this certification due to the hard and conscientious efforts of our team who continue to surpass our customer’s expectations while maintaining excellence in standards and procedures,” he added.