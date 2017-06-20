Cargojet CEO hounoured with leadership award

Mississauga, ON —Dr. Ajay Virmani, President and CEO of Cargojet was honoured with the Transformational Award in Toronto. The awards gala was hosted at a ceremony on Friday, June 16th at the Royal York Hotel. The awards are presented by the Transformation Institute for Leadership and Innovation. Dr. Virmani was selected for the Leadership Award and will be included on the Canada 150 Leadership and Innovation list.

“This recognition is not about Ajay Virmani, the award is all about team Cargojet. This award belongs to each and every member of my team, they have earned it and they deserve it,” says Virmani. “It has been my pleasure to work with every member of the Cargojet family, they are the true recipients.”