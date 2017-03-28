Cargojet applauds federal budget initiatives

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–Cargojet Inc said it is very pleased with several initiatives announced in the Federal Budget including:
“Cargojet is committed to working with the federal government on these and other initiatives that will strengthen the overall safety and security of Canada’s airports; create new jobs for all Canadians; and improve the reliability and cost-effectiveness of critical air cargo transportation to Canada’s North”, said Ajay K. Virmani, the company’s president and CEO.
Cargojet provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carries approximately 1,300,000 pounds of cargo each business night. It operates its network across North America utilizing a fleet of 20 all-cargo aircraft. The company operates over 12,000 flight legs annually and has a team of over 800 staff across Canada.
