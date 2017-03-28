Cargojet applauds federal budget initiatives

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–Cargojet Inc said it is very pleased with several initiatives announced in the Federal Budget including:

$152M in new funding to improve security screening at airports that will improve safety for all Canadians.

in new funding to improve security screening at airports that will improve safety for all Canadians. The establishment of Innovation Canada, a new platform that will coordinate and simplify the support available to Canada’s innovators and attract further investment and encourage growth in Canada .

innovators and attract further investment and encourage growth in . Investments to resolve critical transportation needs in Canada’s north and other support to further benefit Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

“Cargojet is committed to working with the federal government on these and other initiatives that will strengthen the overall safety and security of Canada’s airports; create new jobs for all Canadians; and improve the reliability and cost-effectiveness of critical air cargo transportation to Canada’s North”, said Ajay K. Virmani, the company’s president and CEO.

Cargojet provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carries approximately 1,300,000 pounds of cargo each business night. It operates its network across North America utilizing a fleet of 20 all-cargo aircraft. The company operates over 12,000 flight legs annually and has a team of over 800 staff across Canada.