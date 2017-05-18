Canadian freight volumes continue to grow

Toronto, ON — Canadian spot market load volumes were up 37% year-over-year in April, though 21% off March 2017 levels.

March is traditionally the peak month for loads, according to TransCore Link Logistics, which compiles the data.

Intra-Canada Loads represented 27% of the total volumes and climbed 35% compared to the same month last year.

Cross-border load postings accounted for 70% of the total data submitted by Loadlink’s Canadian-based customers and was higher compared to last year. Loads leaving Canada increased by 10% and those coming into Canada jumped 56% compared to April 2016.

Equipment capacity decreased 10% month-over-month and 21% year-over-year. With the decline in load volumes paired with an equivalent decline in equipment capacity, the truck-to-load ratio remained steady at two trucks for every available load. In fact, April 2017 has the second lowest truck-to-load ratio in almost two years.