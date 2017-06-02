Canada Post reports continued growth in parcels

Ottawa, ON — Canada Post’s focus on innovative, convenient delivery and returns experiences is helping Canadian businesses grow through e-commerce—and maintaining Canada Post’s position as the country’s No. 1 parcel company.

The growth in Parcels volumes—which were 12.5 per cent higher in the first quarter of 2017 than in the first quarter a year earlier—continues the positive momentum Canada Post achieved by competing to win business and deliver record-breaking parcel volumes in 2016, particularly during the peak holiday season. The Canada Post segment’s $44-million profit before tax for the first quarter, ended April 1, 2017, is consistent with the $44-million profit before tax in the first quarter of 2016.

Parcels revenue increased by $45 million or 10.8 per cent in the first quarter, while volumes increased by more than six million pieces or 12.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. Domestic Parcels, the largest product category, continued to grow strongly, as revenue increased by $36 million or 12.1 per cent, and volumes grew by more than four million pieces or 10.7 per cent.