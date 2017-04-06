Canada Cartage prepares for ELD with Omnitracs

Canada Cartage has selected Omnitracs’ XRS platform for its Hours of Service application to become compliant in advance of the US ELD mandate, which will take effect later this year.

The Omnitracs XRS platform brings enterprise-grade fleet solutions to smartphones, tablets, or rugged handheld devices and will provide full government compliance with a suite of optimization tools.

Canada Cartage is adding compliance tools and technology to its fleet to ensure they are meeting customers’ needs and remaining compliant.

“Canada Cartage completed an exhaustive review of several eLog solutions prior to selecting Omnitracs’ XRS system,” said Daniel Roy, Vice President, Information Technology and CIO.

“We wanted a solution that was robust with a solid market presence that would complement our existing application suite. XRS proved to be a solution that met all of our criteria.”

“Omnitracs is extremely proud to add Canada Cartage to our customer base,” said Mike Ham, GM of Omnitracs Canada. “They have built an organization focused on innovation, driver safety, and consistently meeting customer needs.”

Initially, Canada Cartage will roll out XRS’ Hours of Service, and IFTA Reporting applications. The company will look to other XRS safety, compliance, and productivity applications for future value.