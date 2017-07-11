Cable rail system first for Guangzhou city

iBosst said it will continuously promote deployment of new tracks and smart logistic networks on a nationwide basis

Guangzhou, China – Guangdong iBosst has launched a project dedicated to building a smart logistics express cable rail system covering urban and rural areas of China.

Dubbed the “first smart logistics express”, it aims to achieve same-day delivery of goods nationwide and one-hour delivery city-wide in Guangzhou, and at the same time halving the cost.

Guangzhou is pursuing its “IAB” project which incorporates information technology, artificial intelligence and bio-pharmaceutical driven by technological innovation and supply-side reform. The project is seen as an exemplar of this trend.

In May 2017, the first 15km long “smart express” was completed in Xin’an Town, Huazhou City, Guangdong Province. The pilot solution for the logistics supply-side is based on low-altitude static cable rails.

These rails form an “expressway” in the air to carry unmanned shuttle robots which can be loaded with goods weighing up to 100 kilograms. Travelling on soft wire rope tracks, the shuttle robots can turn and shunt, making it possible to rapidly deliver parcels to their destinations, the company said.

The robots feature an automatic driving system and automatic digital control with the aim of offering “flexibility, punctuality, fast speed, and low cost”.

According to Huan Yushan, former vice minister of goods and materials and former vice chairman of All China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the “smart express” project sets a benchmark for the transformation, upgrading and advancement of China’s logistics sector.

He added that the project can drive innovation and investment in smart warehousing, infrastructure construction and shuttle robot production.