Bison Transport to host cancer fundraiser

Winnipeg — Bison Transport is proud to support the 10th annual Challenge for Life in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation on Saturday June 10, 2017, at Assiniboine Park. In support of this event, Bison is holding an annual fundraiser barbecue on Thursday, June 1, 2017, with all proceeds going to CancerCare Manitoba.

The western-themed fundraising barbecue will take place in its Winnipeg maintenance facility at 1051 Sherwin Road, from 11:00 am-1:30 pm. This event is open to the public and tickets are $10.00 per person, available on-site. There will be games and silent auction prizes to be won, including a grand prize draw for a “Backyard Makeover” valued at $2,500.

“I am tremendously proud of our team at Bison Transport for all of their effort and hard work towards the Challenge for Life,” said Rob Penner, President & CEO of Bison Transport. “Their enthusiasm makes our fundraising barbecue a success each year. It is in our culture to get involved.”

This is the eighth year Bison Transport will be participating in the Challenge for Life and its fourth annual fundraising barbecue. Last year the company raised more than $170,000, bringing our seven-year total to $698,500. This year, with the help of our people and the public, we can do even better.