Betterez and Expedibus Ink 5-year Deal

Toronto, ON — Betterez Inc., a Reservations & Ticketing Management (RTM) technology platform, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Quebec’s fastest parcel delivery service, Expedibus, to improve operations and customer experience using Betterez eFreight.

Expedibus is a vast network featuring Orléans Express, Intercar, Autobus Maheux and Transdev-Limocar and their 195 points of service in Quebec, in addition to connections across Canada. Betterez’s eFreight solution will now support Expedibus with its parcel delivery and customer service. Many partners within the Expedibus network currently use the Betterez ticketing platform for reservations, making eFreight the natural choice for managing its extensive parcel delivery offering.

“Through the use of our eFreight product, Expedibus will better transport its annual parcel volume while optimizing its service to communities farthest from major centres,” says Tal Shalit, Founder and CEO, Betterez. “With many Expedibus operators already using the Betterez reservation and ticketing software for passenger operations, integration across passenger and parcel services will be simplified, a perfect example being the opportunity to create a single manifest for drivers.”

The addition of Expedibus as an eFreight customer demonstrates the flexibility of the Betterez next-generation platform and its ability to meet the evolving demands of bus operators around the world.

“Expedibus was looking for a single software provider for our parcel product across web sales, tracking, scanning and waybill utilization, as well as a provider that understood core bus operations and our sometimes complex routing. Betterez meets these needs,” says Patrick Gilloux, Chairman of the Board, Expedibus.

“A single provider who knows the bus and coach industry is a definite advantage for a project of this magnitude, namely online ticket sales specifically for parcel delivery, and Betterez is exhibiting a true partnering approach in managing this major project.”

Rollout of the eFreight platform will be done gradually throughout the summer and fall of 2017 with every network transporter. Expedibus and Betterez look forward to servicing corporate and individual customers with the eFreight solution, a modern, efficient, reliable and easy-to-use parcel shipping system.