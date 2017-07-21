Bahri’s latest line to call on Port Saint John

Saint John NB —Port Saint John, DP World and port officials jointly announced Bahri as the newest shipping line to call regularly at DP World Cargo Terminals located in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation with its North American head office in Baltimore, Maryland operates six new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels with an average age of less than three years on a regular liner schedule, all uniquely designed to carry Project, Roll-on Roll-off, Break Bulk and Container Cargo in a single voyage. Of these, four vessels connect Canada via Saint John to Saudi Arabia and major ports in the Middle East, Indian Sub-Continent, Mediterranean Sea, Mexico and US Gulf and East Coast.

Bahri announced its decision to call “Port of Saint John” based on the port’s ability to meet the specific requirements of Bahri Logistics allowing Bahri to provide unmatched customer experiences and deliver leading, technology-driven, value-added onshore and offshore services to its Canadian customers.

“Adding a new service to the offerings at Port Saint John provides shippers and receivers in the region and beyond opportunity to access new markets with their products. The Bahri vessels are uniquely designed multipurpose vessels which specialize in carrying project cargo, roll on-roll off cargo and containers and their addition to the services at DP World’s cargo terminal here is very welcomed” noted Jim Quinn, President & CEO of Port Saint John.

Curtis Doiron, General Manager at DP World Saint John welcomed the return of Bahri services to Saint John and added that “DP World is pleased to extend its long standing relationship with Bahri with the introduction of their services at Saint John. Similar to our engagement with Bahri across several other DP World terminals we foresee new market opportunities for regional trade and industry to enhance their existing supply chains to key markets in the Mediterranean, Middle East and India. Bahri and DP World bring to Saint John a collective expertise in the handling of project cargo, RORO and container traffic for a wide mix of its shippers and consignees globally”

The Bahri state-of-the-art RoCon service connects Port Saint John with the Mediterranean, Middle East, India, Mexico and US Eastern seaboard and began in April and will be available every 24 days.