Atlas Canada acquires Connect Logistics

Oakville, ON – Atlas Canada, a subsidiary of Atlas World Group, Inc., announced that it has acquired Connect Logistics. The deal marks Atlas Canada’s first acquisition and will help the company more than double its logistics business. Connect Logistics will continue operating under its current name and leadership team.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Connect Logistics is one of the largest logistics companies in Canada. The company offers its more than 200 customers specialized product transportation as well as warehousing and distribution services. In recent years, the company has experienced significant growth due to expansion and vertical market growth.

“We are thrilled with the possibilities of this strategic fit,” said Doug Van Fraassen, owner of Connect Logistics. “Our customers will have exposure to the asset-based services and infrastructure offered by Atlas in both Canada and the U.S. Atlas will have the opportunity to leverage the expertise of Connect Logistics’ personnel and incorporate the processes used to deliver our diverse platform of logistical solutions.”

Connect Logistics was founded by Doug Van Fraassen and under his leadership offers comprehensive logistics services including ground transport, air delivery, ocean delivery, tracing services and warehousing. The non-asset business has long focused on forging and maintaining strong partnerships with all parties in the supply chain to enable their clients to meet commitments to customers.

“Connect Logistics’ business and operations align perfectly with our current logistics structure and will enhance what our team has worked hard to build,” said Barry Schellenberg, president of Atlas Canada. “We are excited to take advantage of this opportunity to provide additional service capabilities for our current customer base and offer accretive value to our strong network of Atlas agents.”