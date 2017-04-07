Antonov’s new AN-132D takes maiden flight

Kyiv, Ukraine—ANTONOV’s new multipurpose aircraft, the AN-132D, took to the skies for its maiden flight on March 31 2017, from the company’s airfield in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The prototype of the new aircraft flew for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The AN-132 program is being developed following a contract with a customer from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in close cooperation with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Тaqnia Aeronautics Company. Leading suppliers of the global aircraft industry are involved in the project.

Piotr Poroshenko, the President of Ukraine, visited the AN-132D and the aircraft creators at the ANTONOV Company’s flight test base and thanked the participants of the program.

“I am proud of my compatriots, thousands of employees of ANTONOV Company and other Ukrainian enterprises, who have and continue to work to launch the series production of this aircraft,” he said.

Oleksandr Kotsiuba, President, ANTONOV, congratulated colleagues and partners alike on the successful completion of this stage of the programme’s development.

“The next important step will be the presentation of the AN-132D in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will be conducted after the completion of more aircraft tests,” said Kotsiuba.

In turn, Khaled Abdullah Alhussain, Director of National Aerospace Technology, Center of King Abdulaziz City Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of the AN-132 for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He expressed confidence that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be a hospitable environment for the aircraft and that the AN-132D will become a native of the country.

The AN-132D multipurpose turboprop aircraft is intended for operation on short and medium-haul routes.

The new aircraft will perform a variety of tasks, such as the transportation of raw materials, mail and other cargo, including bulk cargo, ULDs, and light self-propelled and non-self-propelled vehicles weighing up to 9.2 tonnes.

The aircraft will also be deployed for emergencies, including civilian and casualty evacuation from disaster areas and airdropping paratroop rescue teams.