American Airlines Cargo adds new route

Fort Worth, Texas — American Airlines is adding more destinations to its international summer service for 2017. Top of the list this year is a new route between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), which will operate on a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, which started May 5 out of DFW.

The Dutch capital’s airport is the third largest in Europe by cargo volume and will offer American’s customers across the Benelux region new opportunities to send their shipments – notably pharma products – to the U.S. and beyond on the airline’s extensive network to South America.

Between DFW and Rome’s Fiumicino Airport (FCO), the airline will operate a newly reconfigured Boeing 777-200, which offers enhanced widebody capacity. In addition to the fashion, automotive and pharma business already carried from Italy, the European Cargo Sales team is also looking to expand traffic between the Italian capital and Mexico and South America. This service will be complimented by an FCO-JFK service, which also begins in May.

The Ireland capacity will be significantly increased with spring and summer routes, including Dublin (DUB)-Charlotte (CLT), DUB-Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Shannon (SNN)-Philadelphia (PHL) being added to its year-round DUB-PHL Airbus A330-200 service. There continues to be strong demand for services linking pharma hubs globally and the Irish market’s direct link with Philadelphia proves the added value of the seasonal link from Shannon.

DUB-ORD, which has long been a popular cargo route in the summer, returns in 2017. The route will operate with a Boeing 767-300 until August 5 when it will be upgraded to a 787-800 through early October.

Barcelona (BCN) to ORD will provide a new summer link between Spain and the United States. Customers in the retail and fashion industries are already showing interest in the routing to take advantage of the new capacity provided on the 787-800 flights.

“This is our biggest-ever summer schedule across Europe and shows our commitment to offering Cargo customers the widest possible access to our global network,” states Tristan Koch, regional managing director, American Airlines Cargo Sales – EMEA and ISC. “The customers will benefit from more points of access to the network and additional capacity to move their shipments to the U.S. and beyond.”