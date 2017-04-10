Air Canada supports Vimy commemorations

MONTREAL, Que.–Air Canada supported Vimy Flight, a flyover by vintage aircraft at ceremonies in France commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Current and retired Air Canada employees participated in the flypast on April 9, with four of the five participating vintage aircraft flown by retired or active Air Canada pilots. Details of the event are available at http://www.vimyflight.ca.

“As Canada’s flag carrier we are proud to celebrate our country’s history and we are deeply respectful of the sacrifices made by Canadians at Vimy Ridge, which is regarded as a signal moment in Canada’s emergence as an independent country. Moreover, Air Canada has a long affiliation with the Canadian military and we continue to this day to honor and celebrate the contributions of the men and women in Canada’s Armed Forces, so we are very pleased to be able to support the celebration of this significant anniversary,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

Air Canada provided support for the teams taking part in the flyover, including Air Canada Boeing 777 Captain, Larry Ricker, A320 Captain, Peter Thornton, and retired Air Canada pilots, Allan Snowie and Dale Erhart, who are to fly four of the five vintage aircraft at the ceremony. As well, Air Canada has been active in other ways to assist with the commemoration including: