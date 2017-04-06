Air Canada Cargo receives excellence award

MONTREAL, Quebec – Air Canada Cargo received the Air Cargo Excellence Gold Award in the “up to 999,999 tonnes” air carrier category.

“Thank you to our customers for this remarkable recognition. We are honored to be recognized again this year with an Air Cargo Excellence Award,” said Lise-Marie Turpin, Vice President, Air Canada Cargo.

“Our customers are top of mind in everything we do. As we grow, our goal is to provide them with opportunities, services and solutions for continued success.”

They are based on the results of the Air Cargo Excellence Survey, conducted annually by Air Cargo World and presented to the airlines and airports achieving the highest scores in the survey. Airlines are ranked based on several performance factors including customer service, value and performance during the previous 12 months.

This is the third ACE award for Air Canada Cargo. It won Gold in 2014 and Diamond in 2016 for the up to 399,999 tonnes category. For 2017, the airline was ranked as part of a new, broader category including carriers up to 999,999 tonnes.