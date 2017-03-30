adidas Group using Amber Road’s China trade management solution

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–Sporting goods manufacturer adidas Greater China has selected Amber Road’s China Trade Management (CTM) solution to automate and centralize its China General Trade activities.

Established in 1949, adidas Group is one of the most famous sports brands in the world, selling a variety of sports products including footwear, apparel, hardware and accessories.

The Group plans to bolster its retail sales network to 12,000 outlets in China by 2020, with much of the growth slated for smaller cities. A growing enthusiasm for sports across China has helped adidas power-up sales in the region, making it one of the most profitable markets for the company.

Conducting international trade within China can be difficult and complex. With various challenges brought by huge import and export volume, and minimal advance notice of regulatory changes, adidas China needed an automated solution to help reduce manual-based operations, minimize clearance delays and compliance risks, and respond to regulatory changes quickly.

“Amber Road’s CTM InSight function will equip the adidas China team with self-compliance capabilities, which helps them conduct comprehensive and regular internal audits to proactively identify and resolve non-compliance issues with agencies in a timely fashion,” said Kae-Por Chang, Managing Director, Amber Road China.

“Amber Road’s CTM Business Intelligence (BI) Dashboard will supply information to centralize management, improve clearance process visibility, and enhance internal controls. By implementing Amber Road’s CTM solution, adidas Group will be well prepared to apply for China Customs Advanced Certified Enterprise (AEO) status, which will enable the company to enjoy international trade facilitation measures,” said Chang.