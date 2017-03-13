AAPA Announces 2nd Annual ‘Ports Day’

Alexandria, Virginia—The American Association of Port Authorities’s (AAPA) entire membership in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will celebrate Western Hemisphere Ports Day on Tuesday, April 4.

On this annual celebration, the association will recognize the industry’s role in supporting job creation and propelling the economies of the nations they serve across the Americas.

“As the unified and recognized voice of the port industry in the Western Hemisphere, AAPA is excited to continue to share its story around the globe,” said Kurt Nagle, AAPA’s president and CEO. “Ports Day is part of an ongoing commitment to remind our policymakers, policy influencers and the public about the important role ports play in facilitating the movement of trade and linking their nations to the global economy.”

According to IHS Inc. World Trade Service, combined international sea trade moving through Western Hemisphere ports in 2015 totaled 3.45 billion metric tons in volume and US$3.36 trillion in value. Of that total, ports in Central and South America handled 1.69 billion metric tons of cargo valued at US$1.15 trillion, while North American ports handled 1.76 billion metric tons of goods, valued at US$2.21 trillion.

“Seaports of the Western Hemisphere are job creators and stimulators that deliver prosperity around the globe,” said Nagle. “However, we must take a moment to reflect on the needs of our industry and make plans today to address the infrastructure enhancements that make goods movement possible for tomorrow. It’s critical that wise investments are made to our transportation infrastructure to ensure that our industry can continue to make a valuable contribution to the economy.”

He added: “We’re proud to recognize the contributions of our member ports as we celebrate Western Hemisphere Ports Day. In support of workers, farmers, employers, manufacturers and consumers everywhere, our ports are united in planning for the future, creating jobs and propelling the economy.”

For more information about Western Hemisphere Ports Day, visit www.aapa-ports.org.