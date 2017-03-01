17 VersaCold facilities approved to export fish to EU and China

TORONTO, Ont.–VersaCold Logistics Services announced that 11 of its refrigerated warehousing facilities have received approval to export fish to the People’s Republic of China and six more have been approved to export fish to the European Union (EU) as of January 2017. The new approvals mean that VersaCold now operates a total of 17 refrigerated warehousing facilities in Canada approved to export fish to these two key global markets. The facilities are located across Canada’s east to west coast and give VersaCold the largest geographical footprint of refrigerated warehousing facilities to receive the approvals in the country, the company said.

The approved facilities – located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia – are in compliance with all aspects of the Fish Inspection Act and Regulations, and were approved following a rigorous review process.

“VersaCold is always seeking opportunities to confidently meet the growing needs of our customers and we are extremely proud of these approvals to export fish to two key global markets,” said Douglas Harrison, President and CEO of VersaCold.

“Last fall, we announced our approval to export beef and pork to China, and at that time I noted that we would strive to expand our reach globally. In light of the most recent developments with CETA, and the anticipated reductions in fish export tariffs, it’s more important than ever for Canadian businesses to look to key markets like Europe for their growth ambitions. Today’s announcement affirms our commitment to supporting our customers as they adapt to a changing global marketplace and is proof of our dedication to being their most trusted, long-term partner. Business success and revenue growth for our valued customers is our utmost priority, and we will continue to expand our service offering and the regulatory approvals of our facilities to help our customers achieve a competitive edge.”

The 11 VersaCold Facilities approved to export Fish to China are:

• VersaCold Dawson (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

• VersaCold Surrey (Surrey, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Valley (Abbotsford, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Corpak (Richmond, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Delta (Delta, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Cliveden (Delta, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Derwent (Delta, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Pettipas (Nova Scotia)

• VersaCold Moncton (New Brunswick)

• VersaCold Mt. Pearl (Newfoundland & Labrador)

• VersaCold Simmonds (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia)

The 17 VersaCold facilities approved to export fish to the EU are:

• VersaCold Dawson (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

• VersaCold Surrey (Surrey, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Valley (Abbotsford, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Corpak (Richmond, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Delta (Delta, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Cliveden (Delta, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Derwent (Delta, British Columbia)

• VersaCold Pettipas (Nova Scotia)

• VersaCold Moncton (New Brunswick)

• VersaCold Mt. Pearl (Newfoundland & Labrador)

• VersaCold Simmonds (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia)

• VersaCold Great Plains (Calgary, Alberta)

• VersaCold Foothills (Calgary, Alberta)

• VersaCold Brandon (Calgary, Alberta)

• VersaCold Lachine (Lachine, Quebec)

• VersaCold CDL (Saint-Laurent, Quebec)

• VersaCold St-Francois (Saint-Laurent Quebec)