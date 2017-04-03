DHL debuts LCL New York – Colombia Service

MIAMI, Fla.–DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist within Deutsche Post DHL Group, announced it is now offering a new direct Less than Container Load (LCL) service from New York to Cartagena, Colombia. The new service will improve transit times from the Northeast and Midwest U.S. regions passing through New York.

“This new service is our next step in the expansion of our already extensive network, supporting DHL Global Forwarding’s customers with more direct intact consolidations,” said Tara Caputo, Head of DHL OCEAN CONNECT, DHL Global Forwarding, Americas. “As Colombia’s largest port in the Caribbean, it represents an important entrance point for cargo, in particular for petrochemicals and agricultural commodities.”

DHL’s LCL offering started on March 10, allowing U.S. exporters and Colombian importers to ship cargo from New York directly, rather than routing via Miami, Florida. This weekly service reduces transit times, allowing for a nine day port to port transit from New York to Cartagena. Cargo cut off days are on Mondays with sailings the same week on Fridays with overall 13-day transit for New York base cargo.

“At DHL Global Forwarding we have our Americas LCL team manage traditional LCL shipments with local expertise by providing competitive rates, weekly sailings with Less Than Truckload pick-ups to gateways,” said Caputo. “It is our desire to offer the timeliest and most cost-effective solutions while reducing our carbon footprint.”

Colombia is the fourth largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, and its economy has grown at an average rate of 4.8 percent in the last five years. Its main imports include machinery and transport equipment, manufactured products, chemicals and related products, fuel, mineral lubricants and related products, food and livestock. The Port of Cartagena is Colombia’s main container port and the third busiest port for transportation of grain. The Port of Cartagena includes three open ports and more than 40 private ports. Their main import partner is the United States which is 24 percent of their total imports.

DHL Global Forwarding handles close to 2 million cubic meters of LCL freight annually via 45,000 point-pairs.