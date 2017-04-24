CN plants trees, unveils plaque in honour of Canada’s 150th

REGINA, Sask. — CN board chair Robert Pace, and president and chief executive officer Luc Jobin, took part in a special tree planting ceremony Sunday celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday and Regina’s place in the nation’s history.

Pace and Jobin also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the planting and milestone. CN, with its partner TreeCanada, is planting special Canada 150th trees and placing commemorative plaques in 150 Canadian communities this year.

“We chose to have these special celebrations in communities across the country which have had a critical role in the history, present and future of Canada,” said Jobin. “In hundreds of Canadian communities, including Regina, the railway has been a part of life for generations. We honour that history, and here in Regina, we proudly look toward our shared future with this community celebration.”

A sugar maple tree representing Canada was planted and a commemorative plaque unveiled in Regina’s Victoria Park today.

Through its various tree planting initiatives, CN has planted 1.2 million trees across North America since 2011.