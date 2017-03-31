Ground costs up marginally

The Base Rate Index, which excludes the impact of Accessorial Charges assessed by carriers, decreased by 0.8 per cent in January.

Average Fuel Surcharges assessed by Carriers increased this month. Fuel was 14.99 per cent of Base Rates in January versus 13.47 per cent in December.

“Total Freight Costs increased slightly in January driven by higher fuel cost,” said Doug Payne, President & COO, Nulogx. “All segments of the Base Costs decreased. Year over Year, Total Domestic Truckload Costs remain above last year’s level, and the Total Cross Border and Total Domestic LTL Costs still remain well below last year’s Costs,” continued Payne.