Yusen Logistics taps into Route Master for ocean route planning

San Jose, CA — CargoSmart Limited, announced that Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., a leading global supply chain logistics company, is using Route Master to gain insights to optimize its ocean route planning.

Providing extensive information about 29 ocean carriers’ available services, Route Master helps Yusen Logistics discover the best routing options to prepare for carrier contract negotiations, make shipment plan recommendations to its customers, and establish routing guides for its internal teams based on the insights.

Introduced in March 2017, Route Master is an unprecedented tool, according to CargoSmart, that helps Yusen Logistics visualize and optimize their ocean container shipping routes based on weighted parameters and improve its route planning process. It provides the company with exact port pair and service details to match its clients’ needs and prepare for contracting with its carriers. It also provides valuable information to share with clients to demonstrate the options available and the basis for recommending specific services. Lastly, the insights help to build its routing guide to ensure that Yusen Logistics’ teams book according to the plans that best meet their customers’ needs.

“One of our company’s missions is to use innovative technologies to make continuous business improvements to benefit our customers,” said Chris Kwan, general manager of Yusen Logistics. “Leveraging Route Master’s rich data and analytics power helps us to enhance the service we provide to our customers with intelligent tools for the global logistics industry.”