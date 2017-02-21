Purolator International expands e-commerce shipping solution to Canadian customers

JERICHO, N.Y.–Purolator International has introduced a new, faster service for its e-commerce shipping solution PuroPost. PuroPost Plus offers guaranteed delivery in 2-5 days to any residential address in Canada, the company announced.

“PuroPost has been a great success for our business, with B2C commerce making up nearly half of our current shipments,” said John Costanzo, President, Purolator International.

“Since we launched PuroPost in 2013, many customers have asked for a ‘rush’ option. We’re proud to now deliver a solution to address that need, offering even faster delivery for consumers in Canada.”

PuroPost and PuroPost Plus both offer economical international shipping solutions with the industry’s broadest reach into Canada, including P.O. boxes, community mailboxes, parcel lockers, and remote and rural location at no extra charge. All packages are pre-cleared for entry into Canada, with taxes and duties paid upfront (delivery duties paid or DDP), and are hand delivered through the Canada Post postal network.

PuroPost Plus can be offered as a shipping option for retail shoppers who may choose to spend a little more on shipping an item that is needed quickly. Retailers can also choose to deploy PuroPost Plus when needed to ensure shipments are delivered in a timely manner in order to maintain the service level the end customer expects, such as during peak shipment seasons or during inclement weather, the company said.

“The ‘Amazon effect’ and customer expectations of quick delivery has many retailers looking more closely at their shipping strategy. Many customers will find PuroPost and PuroPost Plus a highly-competitive and affordable offering to help them compete in today’s e-commerce market,” said Costanzo.