Descartes’ Global Logistics Network powers IATA’s eAWBLink solution

WATERLOO, Ont.–Descartes Systems Group announced that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is using Descartes’ Global Logistics Network (GLN) to help small- to medium-sized freight forwarders electronically communicate and receive air waybill data and status messages through IATA’s eAWBLink.

“We launched eAWBLink as an easy-to-use solution to accelerate global electronic air waybill (eAWB) adoption and to compliment the current portfolio of high quality solutions developed by industry technology partners,” said Glyn Hughes, Global Head of Cargo at IATA.

“We’re pleased to partner with Descartes to use the GLN as the tool that will connect eAWBLink to over 100 carriers. Descartes is a leading provider of value-added network services for electronic logistics communications and a strong supporter of industry digitalization.”

The eAWB is the digital form of a paper air waybill (AWB) and serves as the foundation for electronic communication between air carriers, forwarders and ground handling agents (GHAs). Per IATA, there has been a significant increase in eAWB adoption among larger forwarders. However, small- to medium-size forwarders, who generate approximately 25% of AWBs issued, have been slower to adopt the eAWB. eAWBLink issupported by Descartes’ GLN connectivity solution and aims to make it easier for these forwarders to adopt the eAWB and benefit from the overall efficiency gains it can produce.

“We’re pleased to help IATA modernize and streamline the air cargo industry through the adoption of the eAWB,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President of the Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “Descartes has a long history of supporting IATA’s strategic partner initiatives such as e-Freight, Cargo iQ, and others in addition to the eAWB. We look forward to our continued collaboration with IATA to help standardize and digitize air cargo processes that can improve the productivity of all participants in the air cargo community.”