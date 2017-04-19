CHAMP launches voice-enabled track and trace on Amazon Alexa

Luxembourg – CHAMP Cargosystems has launched a voice-controlled Track & Trace service on Amazon Alexa.

This integration enables voice interaction with CHAMP’s Traxon Track and Trace application, allowing users to obtain Air Waybill statuses using simple voice commands with Alexa. Customers can get up to date shipping information by simply saying, “Alexa, open Cargo Trace” or “Alexa, start Cargo Trace”.

The service is currently available for the following airlines, with more airlines to be added in the coming weeks:

Lufthansa Cargo, Air France, Turkish Airlines, KLM Cargo, Cargolux, Saudia Cargo, Swiss Cargo, Airbridge Cargo, Ethiopian Cargo, Finnair Cargo, American Airlines Cargo, Emirates Cargo, Delta Cargo, Air Canada Cargo, Iberia Cargo, Polar Air, Atlas Air, Leisure Cargo, Air Berlin, Royal Air Maroc, China Southern Cargo, South African Cargo, Polish Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Japan Airlines, Korean Airlines, Cathay Pacific Cargo, Nippon Cargo, Singapore Airlines, Asiana Airlines Cargo, Qatar Airlines Cargo.

Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service on Alexa-enabled devices such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets. The more the user interacts with Alexa, the more it adapts to user speech patterns, vocabulary, and preferences with new features (and skills) continually being added. Alexa is an out-of-the-box solution that can answer questions, get flight statuses, read the news, get weather and traffic reports, play music, and more.

“Why do we restrict ourselves to keys, mouse, and finger swipes?” says CHAMP Cargosystems CEO Arnaud Lambert. “Let’s approach air cargo efficiency from a different angle: voice. This is only the start of our new User Experience program aimed at enhancing the user experience and therefore the efficiency of Air Cargo.”

“Last year we have committed to bringing more innovation into the air cargo sector, and we have started to fulfil our commitment to the industry, and are happy to release a voice-enabled air cargo system on Amazon Alexa,” says Wojciech Soltysiak, CHAMP Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. “We are working hard to bring other new technologies, like blockchain, on the market very soon to help increase security and reduce costs within logistics”.

CHAMP’s Traxon Track and Trace skill is available for free in the following Amazon stores: USA, United Kingdom, and Germany with support in English and German. Further functionalities will be developed by CHAMP to continuously increase the efficiency and enhance the ‘ease-of-doing-business’ of the air cargo logistics chain.