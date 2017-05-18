VersaCold appoints COO

Toronto, ON – Douglas Harrison, President and CEO of VersaCold Logistics Services, announced the appointment of Michele (Mike) Arcamone as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 17, 2017.

Mike brings to the role 36 years of experience in production, operations, quality management, supply chain, executive leadership, engineering, and general management. Most recently, Mike was the President of the Commercial Aircraft division of Bombardier. Mike’s extensive background also includes several senior executive roles such as President and CEO of General Motors Korea, Vice President of the Powertrain Europe Division for General Motors, and a number of other plant manager roles. Mike holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Administrative Management from Concordia University and a Diploma in Management from McGill University.

Mike has significant supply chain, executive leadership, quality and process experience. Throughout his career, Mike has focused on leadership, customer commitment, and employee engagement.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the VersaCold team and know that his experience and dedicated focus on leadership, customer commitment and employee engagement will drive great success for our company, employees and customers,” said Harrison. “We have spent the past four years on a path of transformation by focusing on growth through acquisitions, organic expansion and introducing new and innovative services. We are very excited about the past and future growth of our company and proud that it has resulted in the need to create such an important role within VersaCold. As COO, Mike will have overall responsibility for our operations, including all seven business units, and will play a key role in helping us ensure we are always delivering on our vision of enhancing our customers’ success and being their most trusted, reliable long-term partner.”