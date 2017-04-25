UPS Canada inducts 150th driver into elite Circle of Honor

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — UPS Canada inducted its 150th service provider, John de Villers into the elite Circle of Honor, a recognition awarded to UPS drivers who achieve 25 years of at-fault accident-free driving.
Member of Parliament for the riding of Brossard – Saint-Lambert, Alexandra Mendès attended the festivities and presented John with a certificate congratulating him on his 25 year achievement.
UPS Canada also presented a $1,000 CAD grant donation to L’Antre-Temps Longueuil, on John’s behalf.
To celebrate UPS Canada’s 150th Circle of Honor inductee and the anticipated 150th milestone of our nation, a birthday card from UPS Canada will be signed by UPS service providers across Canada and will be delivered to Parliament Hill before July 1, 2017.
From left to right: Rico-Victor Alexandre, comprehensive health and safety process manager at UPS Canada, Magali Lacerte-Tremblay, vice-president of industrial engineering at UPS Canada, John de Villers, service provider at UPS Canada, Member of Parliament Alexandra Mendès, Brossard – Saint-Lambert, Sonia Langlois, executive director at L’Antre-Temps Longueuil, Sean Doherty, operations division manager at UPS Canada, Dimitrios Vassilopoulos, comprehensive health and safety process director at UPS Canada, Louis Petitclerc, operations manager at UPS Canada.
Have your say: