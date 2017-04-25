UPS Canada inducts 150th driver into elite Circle of Honor

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — UPS Canada inducted its 150th service provider, John de Villers into the elite Circle of Honor, a recognition awarded to UPS drivers who achieve 25 years of at-fault accident-free driving.

Member of Parliament for the riding of Brossard – Saint-Lambert, Alexandra Mendès attended the festivities and presented John with a certificate congratulating him on his 25 year achievement.

UPS Canada also presented a $1,000 CAD grant donation to L’Antre-Temps Longueuil, on John’s behalf.

To celebrate UPS Canada’s 150th Circle of Honor inductee and the anticipated 150th milestone of our nation, a birthday card from UPS Canada will be signed by UPS service providers across Canada and will be delivered to Parliament Hill before July 1, 2017.

From left to right: Rico-Victor Alexandre, comprehensive health and safety process manager at UPS Canada, Magali Lacerte-Tremblay, vice-president of industrial engineering at UPS Canada, John de Villers, service provider at UPS Canada, Member of Parliament Alexandra Mendès, Brossard – Saint-Lambert, Sonia Langlois, executive director at L’Antre-Temps Longueuil, Sean Doherty, operations division manager at UPS Canada, Dimitrios Vassilopoulos, comprehensive health and safety process director at UPS Canada, Louis Petitclerc, operations manager at UPS Canada.